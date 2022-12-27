Left Menu

UP: Five held in Moradabad for minor's gang rape

All accused are from the same village.

UP: Five held in Moradabad for minor's gang rape
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five men have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh for the alleged gang rape of a minor girl in Bhagatpur village of Moradabad district, police said. An FIR was lodged on December 23, said the police and informed that the arrests were made on December 25.

"Five accused were arrested after FIR was lodged on Dec 23 regarding the rape of a minor girl. All accused are from the same village. A medical examination of the girl is not yet completed," Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar told ANI. A case was also registered on Sunday, added the police.

The accused were sent to jail after they were presented in court. (ANI)

