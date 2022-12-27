Left Menu

Guar seed futures rise on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2022 13:34 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 13:31 IST
Guar seed futures rise on spot demand
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Guar seed prices on Tuesday increased by Rs 73 to Rs 6,011 per 10 quintals in futures trade after speculators widened their positions following a firm trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for January delivery increased by Rs 73 or 1.21 per cent to Rs 6,011 per 10 quintals with an open interest of 42,125 lots.

According to marketmen, raising of bets by speculators, tracking a firm trend in the spot market and thin supplies from growing belts mainly led to the rise in guar seed prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022