Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan meets PM Modi in Delhi

The Kerala chief minister is in the capital to attend the politburo meeting of the CPM, which is being held in Delhi today.

ANI | Updated: 27-12-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 14:28 IST
Prime Minister Modi with Kerala chief minister P Vijayan (Right). (Picture Courtesy Kerala CMO) . Image Credit: ANI
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's official residence in the national capital.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) released photographs of the meeting.

The Kerala chief minister is in the capital to attend the politburo meeting of the CPM, which is being held in Delhi today. (ANI)

