Karnataka: Section 144 imposed, ban on liquor in few areas extended till December 29

The prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC imposed in some areas and the liquor ban have been extended till December 29. The prohibitory orders imposed in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor and Panamburu police station limit have been extended till 6.00 am on December 29 by the city police commissioner N Shashikumar.

The ban on liquor sales is extended till 10.00 am on December 29. Earlier Police commissioner imposed Section 144 of CrPC in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor & Panambur PS limit in Mangaluru from 6 AM on Dec 25 to 6 AM on Dec 27 in order to prevent any untoward incident after the murder of a shop owner at Katippalla on 24 December. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)