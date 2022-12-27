Left Menu

Karnataka: Section 144 imposed, ban on liquor in few areas extended till December 29

The prohibitory orders imposed in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor and Panamburu police station limit have been extended till 6.00 am on December 29 by the city police commissioner N Shashikumar.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ban on liquor sales is extended till 10.00 am on December 29. Earlier Police commissioner imposed Section 144 of CrPC in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor & Panambur PS limit in Mangaluru from 6 AM on Dec 25 to 6 AM on Dec 27 in order to prevent any untoward incident after the murder of a shop owner at Katippalla on 24 December.

The ban on liquor sales is extended till 10.00 am on December 29. Earlier Police commissioner imposed Section 144 of CrPC in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor & Panambur PS limit in Mangaluru from 6 AM on Dec 25 to 6 AM on Dec 27 in order to prevent any untoward incident after the murder of a shop owner at Katippalla on 24 December. (ANI)

