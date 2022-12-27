Left Menu

Two gecko lizards rescued in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 27-12-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 16:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Two endangered gecko lizards have been rescued and three persons were arrested for allegedly trafficking the animals in Assam's Chirang district on Tuesday, an official said.

A team of Seema Sashastra Bal (SSB) personnel, acting on specific information, rescued the geckos from three persons who were bringing them from Agia in Goalpara district, the official said.

The geckos and the three persons were later handed over to officials of the Forest department in the Kukling area of Chirang district and the trio were subsequently arrested. In Southeast Asia, geckos are believed to have descended from dragons and are considered to be a symbol of good luck and fertility.

The animal is poached for traditional medicinal purposes in Southeast Asian countries.

