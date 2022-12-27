Left Menu

Gold rises Rs 173; silver zooms Rs 926

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 19:27 IST
Gold rises Rs 173; silver zooms Rs 926
  • Country:
  • India

Gold price rose Rs 173 to Rs 55,074 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid gains in precious metal internationally, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had ended at Rs 54,901 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also zoomed Rs 926 to Rs 70,205 per kilogram.

''Gold price continue to trade higher, helped by a softer dollar,'' Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,807.60 per ounce while silver was up at USD 24.19 per ounce.

''Comex gold prices rose in the asian trading hours supported by a softer dollar, although trading was thin after the long Christmas weekend,'' an analyst at HDFC Securities said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
Hear the roar of a Martian dust devil: NASA spacecraft captures unprecedented audio on Mars

Hear the roar of a Martian dust devil: NASA spacecraft captures unprecedente...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022