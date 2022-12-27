Left Menu

RPSC paper leak: Accused got paper 15 days ahead of exam, claims BJP MP

BJP MP Kirori Lal Meena on Tuesday alleged that the Rajasthan 'paper leak case' has connections with the ruling Congress as the accused got the leaked question paper 15 days before the examination.

ANI | Updated: 27-12-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 19:31 IST
RPSC paper leak: Accused got paper 15 days ahead of exam, claims BJP MP
BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Kirori Lal Meena on Tuesday alleged that the Rajasthan 'paper leak case' has connections with the ruling Congress as the accused got the leaked question paper 15 days before the examination. Addressing a press conference in Jaipur on Tuesday, Meena said, "Suresh Dhaka (the accused in the exam paper leak case) has deep political connections as the ruling Congress, and a sitting minister's staff are involved. The arrest of the minister's aide will bring out many secrets."

"Suresh Dhaka received the leaked papers 15 days before the examination. He runs a coaching centre in Jaipur. He is also involved in the question paper leak of a constable exam. In that case, the paper was leaked from a school," the MP said. He also demanded that the properties of the accused be demolished.

"During the REET paper leak, accused Ram Kripal Meena's property was destroyed. Similarly, in connection with the RPSC exam and constable exam paper leaks, properties held by the accused must be destroyed," the BJP MP added. Claiming that the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has become a hub of corruption, Meena called for the resignation of the RPSC chairman on moral grounds.

The Opposition has cornered the Gehlot government over the cancellation of the 2nd-grade teacher competitive examination 2022 for General Knowledge. The RPSC announced the cancellation of the exam after the paper leak came to light.

The BJP has already demanded a CBI probe into the leak. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
Hear the roar of a Martian dust devil: NASA spacecraft captures unprecedented audio on Mars

Hear the roar of a Martian dust devil: NASA spacecraft captures unprecedente...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022