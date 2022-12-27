Left Menu

Nagaland: Assam Rifles avert major fire tragedy in Mon district

The Mokokchung Battalion of Assam Rifles averted a major fire tragedy in Aboi Town of Nagaland's Mon district on Tuesday.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Mokokchung Battalion of Assam Rifles averted a major fire tragedy in Aboi Town of Nagaland's Mon district on Tuesday. From a short circuit, a fire broke out in conjoint houses in the Hunyan Ward of Aboi Town at around 1.20 pm, sources informed, adding that the blaze soon spread to a house built of wood and tin sheets.

On learning about the fire, troops of Aboi Company, the operating base of Assam Rifles, rushed to the spot with fire fighting equipment, water bowser, and emergency medical devices. The relief team successfully evacuated people and materials from the site and managed to douse the fire with fire extinguishers and a water bowser.

While no casualties were reported, a house was burnt down in the incident. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

