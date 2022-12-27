Left Menu

Maha: Lumpy skin disease claimed lives of 11,547 cattle in ten months, govt says

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 27-12-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 21:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
As many as 1,78,072 cattle were infected by the lumpy skin disease in Maharashtra this year and 11,547 of them had died as of October, the government informed the Legislative Council here on Tuesday.

Deaths due to the viral disease which affects animals were reported in 291 tehsils of 33 districts, said Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil during Question Hour.

Dr Manisha Kayande, Mahadeo Jankar, Eknath Khadse and others had raised the question.

Around 1.39 crore cattle were given the Goat Pox-virus vaccine to protect them from the disease, the minister further said.

Of 1,39,92,304 cattle in Maharashtra, 2.71 per cent animals were infected by the lumpy disease, Vikhe-Patil informed.

A compensation of Rs 30,000 was paid per deceased cow, Rs 25,000 per deceased bullock and Rs 16,000 per deceased calf as per the National Disaster Management Guidelines, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

