Left Menu

Odisha DGP orders CID probe into unnatural death of two Russian nationals

The Director General of Police, Odisha, Sunil Kumar Bansal on Tuesday ordered CID-Crime Branch to take over the enquiry into the "unnatural" death of two Russian nationals including a lawmaker in the Rayagada District.

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 07:46 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 07:46 IST
Odisha DGP orders CID probe into unnatural death of two Russian nationals
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Director General of Police, Odisha, Sunil Kumar Bansal on Tuesday ordered CID-Crime Branch to take over the enquiry into the "unnatural" death of two Russian nationals including a lawmaker in the Rayagada District. Earlier on Tuesday DGP said, "Four Russian tourists came to Rayagada district, one of them died probably because of a heart issue. We initiated an enquiry and police case was registered. A post-mortem was conducted."

"After two days another person among them died in unnatural circumstances. We instructed CID to associate with enquiry and are in touch with the Russian consulate in Kolkata," he added. Earlier in the evening, another two Russian nationals reached the crime branch office in Bhubaneswar from Rayagada.

The first tourist was identified as B Vladimir and the other as Powel Anthem, as per their passport. According to sources, Anthem jumped off the third floor of the hotel in a suicide bid. Anthem's guide arranged an ambulance and rushed him to the district headquarters hospital (DHH). However, he was declared dead after some time in the hospital.

Anthem jumped off the third floor of the hotel soon after attending the funeral of Russian tourist Vladimir Videnov, who had been found dead inside the hotel room on Thursday (December 22), sources said. "The back-to-back deaths of two Russian tourists in Rayagada town have become a matter of concern for the district administration," sources added.

Notably, four Russian tourists, including Vladimir and Anthem, had checked into the hotel on December 21 after visiting Daringbadi in the Kandhamal district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022