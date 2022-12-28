Restaurants and dhabas to remain open 24X7 till Jan 2 in Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh Government on Tuesday announced that all the restaurants, dhabas, tea stalls and eateries etc. in the state would remain open 24X7 as per the will of the owners till the night of January 2, to facilitate the tourists visiting the state. The decision in this respect was taken by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on the request and suggestion of MLA Shimla Harish Janartha, MLA Manali Bhuvneshwar Gaur and MLA Kasauli Vinod Sultanpuri here on Tuesday.

Chief Minister said that this decision of the State Government has been taken keeping in view the ongoing tourist season to facilitate the tourists visiting the State. He said that the Government may consider continuing this arrangement provided the owners of these establishments maintain proper law and order. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also urged the tourists to adopt Covid-19 appropriate behaviour keeping in view the impending situation in the neighbouring countries.

MLA Harish Janartha, MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur and MLA Vinod Sultanpuri thanked the Chief Minister for acceding to their request. A large number of tourists are rushing to the North Indian hill state Himachal Pradesh.

"It was difficult to get a hotel in Shimla and around, as a large number of people have gathered here but I was able to manage it and got a hotel. I have been staying here for the past 2 days but now I am planning to shift to the Kasol region of the Kullu district. I am also planning to go to higher regions as there is a little bit of disappointment as I did not get snowfall here. We hope to see snowfall in the other parts of the state. It was a thrilling experience to be here and on this new year and Christmas festival time, this is a nice place to spend vacations," a tourist from Maharashtra, Aniket said. The tourists ahead of the new year season are also rushing from the neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi to enjoy the beautiful weather conditions here. (ANI)

