Left Menu

Indore: Restaurant owner booked after customer finds bones in veg biryani

A restaurant owner was booked for allegedly serving non-vegetarian food to a vegetarian in the Vijay Nagar area in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 09:29 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 09:29 IST
Indore: Restaurant owner booked after customer finds bones in veg biryani
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A restaurant owner was booked for allegedly serving non-vegetarian food to a vegetarian in the Vijay Nagar area in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Monday. The man identified as Akash Dubey had ordered veg biryani but he spotted bones in his food.

He then complained about it to the restaurant manager and staff, after which they apologized to him. Akash lodged an FIR at Vijay Nagar police station.

"Vijay Nagar police has registered an FIR under Section 298 against the restaurant manager Swapnil Gujrati. At present, the matter is being investigated, after which further action will be taken," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sampat upadhyay told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022