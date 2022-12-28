Left Menu

"Rahul Gandhi not Ram, BJP following path of Ravana": Salman Khurshid

Congress leader Salman Khurshid, who recently triggered a controversy by comparing party MP to Rahul Gandhi with Lord Ram, on Wednesday added fuel to the fire as he said that "Rahul Gandhi is not Lord Ram but the BJP is following the path of Ravana."

Congress leader Salman Khurshid (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Salman Khurshid, who recently triggered a controversy by comparing party MP to Rahul Gandhi with Lord Ram, on Wednesday added fuel to the fire as he said that "Rahul Gandhi is not Lord Ram but the BJP is following the path of Ravana." "Rahul Gandhi is not Lord Ram, but he can follow the path shown by Lord Ram. They (BJP) are saying that you do not have the right to walk on it. We have objection as they are following the path of Ravana instead of Ram," said Khurshid.

The controversy began after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen in T-shirt in the chilly Delhi winter. On the occasion of the Congress party's 138th foundation day, Rahul Gandhi replied to a question about him wearing a T-shirt. When a reporter asked today also in T-shirt, Rahul Gandhi said, "T-shirt hi chal rahi hai aur jab tak chal rahi hai chalayenge..." Rahul Gandhi is in the limelight for his mass padayatra "Bharat Jodo Yatra." This is the longest march covered by any Indian politician as claimed by the party.

Khurshid on Monday said, "Rahul Gandhi is superhuman. While we are freezing in the cold and wearing jackets, he is going out in T-Shirts (for his Bharat Jodo Yatra). He is like a yogi doing his 'tapasya' with focus." "Lord Ram's 'khadau' goes very far. Sometimes when Ram ji is not able to reach, Bharat takes the 'khadau' and goes to places. Like that, we have carried the 'khadau' in Uttar Pradesh. Now that 'khadau' has reached Uttar Pradesh. Ram ji (Rahul Gandhi) will also come," he added.

Khurshid's statement drew a backlash from the ruling BJP. BJP hit out at Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Tuesday for comparing Rahul Gandhi with Lord Rama. BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Tuesday said that the Congress can do any kind of politics to get votes.

"It is in the DNA of the Congress party. If they want votes, they can do any kind of politics and this is the reason behind Salman Khurshid comparing our adorable deity Lord Shri Ram with such a person (Rahul Gandhi) who is out on bail and the people of India will give him the answer," said Gaurav. "It is not wrong to call Rahul Gandhi a hypocrite Hindu, said Gaurav. "When elections come, he becomes a hypocrite Hindu," said Bhatiya. (ANI)

