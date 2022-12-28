Left Menu

"Jab tak chal rahi hai chalayenge..." Rahul Gandhi on wearing T-shirt as Delhi shivers; BJP jibes 'Shehzada'

"T-shirt hi chal rahi hai aur jab tak chal rahi hai chalayenge..." (Will wear it as long as I can), Rahul was head responding to a question by a reporter at the venue.

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 12:45 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 12:45 IST
"Jab tak chal rahi hai chalayenge..." Rahul Gandhi on wearing T-shirt as Delhi shivers; BJP jibes 'Shehzada'
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at the AICC headquarters. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi who has found his been the subject of scrutiny for choosing to don a T-shirt even during the ongoing cold wave in North India, was once again spotted wearing a tee shirt at the party's 138th Foundation Day celebrations in the national capital. Former party chief Sonia Gandhi was also among those who participated in the Congress party's Foundation Day celebrations at the All India Congress Committee headquarters here.

"T-shirt hi chal rahi hai aur jab tak chal rahi hai chalayenge..." (Will wear it as long as I can), Rahul was head responding to a question by a reporter at the venue. The former Congress chief was on Monday seen similarly dressed in a T-shirt as he visited the memorials of Mahatma Gandhi and several former prime ministers to pay his tributes.

The BJP's IT head Amit Malviya took to Twitter today to share a video of the conversation and took a jibe at the Congress leader. https://twitter.com/amitmalviya/status/1607972460531531776?s=20&t=X6x7WkOrXScnwtXCK1vn6w

Earlier on Monday, Congress leader Salman Khurshid said, "Rahul Gandhi is superhuman. While we are freezing in the cold and wearing jackets, he is going out in T-Shirts (for his Bharat Jodo Yatra). He is like a yogi doing his 'tapasya' with focus." Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Dushyant Gautam took a potshot at Khurshid's statement and said," Rahul Gandhi should tell which prasad he consumes, due to which he does not feel cold. He should also give the same prasad to his sena so that they too do not have to wear clothes in the cold."

Meanwhile, earlier today, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to post in Hindi, "I am proud, I am a part of such an organization which chose the path of truth, non-violence and struggle in every situation and always took every step in the public interest." The Wayanad MP is in the national capital after the Delhi leg of the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra led by him entered the national capital on Saturday. The yatra is currently on a week-long break.

Speaking at today's function at the AICC headquarters, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who was elected to the post of party president in September hit out at the government. "The basic principles of India are under constant attack. A pit of hatred is being dug all over the country. People are in trouble due to inflation, unemployment but government does not care," he said. The Indian National Congress was founded on December 28, 1885, in Bombay (Mumbai) in the presence of 72 delegates at Das Tejpal Sanskrit College.

Its founder General Secretary was AO Hume and Vyomesh Chandra Banerjee was made the President. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022