France's energy watchdog sees no risk to power supplies until mid-January
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-12-2022 13:06 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 13:04 IST
- Country:
- France
There is no risk to the supply of power in France until at least mid-January, the head of the country's CRE energy watchdog, Emmanuelle Wargon, said on Wednesday.
While it is necessary to remain vigilant in case of a drop in temperatures, the fact that French households and businesses have heeded calls to cut their energy consumption is a big help, Wargon told France Inter radio.
