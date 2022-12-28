Left Menu

China-exposed miners, banks push UK's FTSE 100 higher

Miners climbed 1.8%, tracking copper prices that rose after China dismantled its COVID curbs to reopen the economy. Asia-focused banks such as Prudential and Standard Chartered were also among the gainers by 0824 GMT.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-12-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 14:03 IST
China-exposed miners, banks push UK's FTSE 100 higher
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's export-focused FTSE 100 advanced on Wednesday with miners and banks supporting gains, as top consumer China took additional measures to reopen the economy.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.9%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.3%. Miners climbed 1.8%, tracking copper prices that rose after China dismantled its COVID curbs to reopen the economy.

Asia-focused banks such as Prudential and Standard Chartered were also among the gainers by 0824 GMT. China revised its quarantine rules for inbound travellers starting from Jan. 8 on Monday, in a major step towards easing curbs on its borders, which have been largely shut since 2020.

Meanwhile, retail destinations enjoyed an almost 40% rise in shopper numbers during the first Christmas in three years without pandemic restrictions, as per Springboard. The sector climbed 0.4%. UK markets were closed on Monday and Tuesday on account of Boxing Day and Christmas Day, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022