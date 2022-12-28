Left Menu

Guar seed futures decline amid ample supplies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 14:09 IST
Guar seed prices on Wednesday declined by Rs 63 to Rs 5,995 per 10 quintal in the futures trade amid increasing supplies from producing regions.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for January delivery fell by Rs 63 or 1.04 per cent to Rs 5,995 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 40,140 lots.

Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed prices to increasing supplies from growing regions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

