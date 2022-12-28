Left Menu

UP : Three arrested for 'forceful' conversion

Police have started an investigation against seven people including three women after the complainant provided a video shot in May 2022.

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 14:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh police have arrested three persons in a forceful religious conversion case after a woman lodged a complaint. Police have started an investigation against seven people including three women after the complainant provided a video shot in May 2022.

Police said, "A woman filed a case against seven people in Rehra Bazar police station of Balrampur district. As evidence, the woman produced a video which showed the ongoings of May, this year." Deepa Nishad, a resident of Jaffrabad under Rehra Bazar police station, alleged her neighbours had thrashed her family during the incident, said the police.

The victim told the police, "Due to the prominence of a particular religion in the locality, they pressurised the woman and her family to convert or else sell their house and leave the area." In October this year, Uttar Pradesh police lodged an FIR against nine people for alleged forced conversions to Christianity in Meerut. The complaint was registered under sections of the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

