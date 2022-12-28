Make the most of G20 events, introduce 'Brand UP', CM Yogi tells officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the G20 events in the coming year are a great platform to introduce ''Brand UP'' to the world and told officials to make the most of them.

The chief minister chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday and directed the officials to make preparations for conferences to be held next year during the run-up to the G20 Summit.

India holds the presidency of the influential group from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023 during which it is expected to organise more than 200 G20 meetings across the country, including in Uttar Pradesh.

''This global event has brought immense possibilities for Uttar Pradesh. This event is a great platform to introduce 'Brand UP' to the world. We should make the most out of this global event,'' an official release quoted Chief Minister Adityanath as saying in the meeting.

Different events are proposed to be held in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, Lucknow, Agra and Greater Noida during India's yearlong presidency of Group of 20 (G20).

''According to the Indian spirit of 'Atithi Devo Bhava', preparations should be made to make the events grand in these districts,'' Adityanath said.

The chief minister said every one must make efforts as a team to make the event set a standard of cleanliness, beauty, safety and orderliness.

''Arrangements should be made according to the security standards of foreign visitors. Necessary arrangements should also be made regarding medical emergencies, traffic etc. The guests should be introduced to the diverse food cuisines available in Uttar Pradesh,'' he said.

''The cities hosting the G20 conferences should be given a grand look. Attractive lighting should be arranged at heritage sites of historical and cultural significance in the cities. Pictures depicting the state's culture should be displayed on the walls on the tour route for the guests,'' Adityanath said.

The senior BJP leader, according to the press release, said statues can be installed showing different postures of 'Surya Namaskar' as ''India's Yoga tradition is being adopted by the whole world today''.

''Local culture should be made the theme of the event to be held in all four cities. For example, Awadh culture in capital Lucknow, Braj culture in Agra, Rangotsav, and Ganga culture in Varanasi should be organized as themes,'' he said.

The chief minister said the guests should be welcomed with showering of flower petals on their arrival in the state and directed the officials to involve local cultural groups and voluntary organizations in doing so.

''Security arrangement is an important aspect of G-20 conferences. The Home Department should make adequate arrangements for the security of all the delegates,'' he said, adding strict security arrangements should be made keeping in view the apprehensions of all kinds of external and internal threats.

He also cautioned the officials against possible cyber attacks. ''There should be standard arrangements for ensuring fire safety. Necessary guidance should be taken from the Government of India for better surveillance, intelligence input etc,'' the chief minister added.

