Thane: KDMC contractor booked for stealing power worth Rs 34 lakh

Thane, Dec 28 ( PTI ) The Thane police have booked a contractor engaged by the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) for allegedly stealing power worth Rs 34 lakh, an official said on Wednesday.

The station house officer of MFC police station under the Kalyan division told PTI that the contractor (NCCCL-KINJAL-KTIL Consortium) has been booked under Section 135 of the Indian Electricity Act. The contractor is constructing a parking plaza for the KDMC. Citing a complaint by power distribution company MSEDCL, the police official said that the theft was discovered during a surprise inspection this month. MSEDCL officials found that the contractor had been directly drawing power from a feeder pillar for the work at the parking plaza site.

MSEDCL calculated that the contractor had used 84,372 units of power worth Rs 34,16,960 between January and December 2022, the police said.

A notice was issued to the contractor for the payment of the amount within a specified period but it was not honoured. Based on a complaint by the MSEDCL, the police registered a case against the contractor. No arrests have been made yet, said the police official.

