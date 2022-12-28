Left Menu

JSW Energy completes acquisition of Ind-Barath Energy for Rs 1,047 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 18:50 IST
JSW Energy completes acquisition of Ind-Barath Energy for Rs 1,047 cr
  • Country:
  • India

JSW Energy on Wednesday said it has completed the acquisition of 700 MW Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) for Rs 1,047.60 crore through insolvency proceedings.

''Pursuant to the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) approval order, the resolution plan has now been implemented and the acquisition of Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) Ltd is complete. The resolution amount of Rs 1,047.60 crore has been paid,'' a BSE filing said.

Now, the company holds 95 per cent equity shares of Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) Ltd and the secured financial creditors collectively hold the balance 5 per cent, as per the terms of the resolution plan.

Consequent to this transaction, Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) Ltd has become a subsidiary of JSW Energy.

Earlier the company had intimated on July 26, 2022, that the NCLT Hyderabad had, vide order dated July 25, 2022, (NCLT Approval Order) approved the company's resolution plan submitted on October 3, 2019, under the corporate insolvency resolution process of Ind-Barath Energy, which is implementing a 700 MW (2x350 MW) thermal power plant located at Jharsuguda district in Odisha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global
4
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022