Left Menu

Mukhtar Ansari send back to Banda jail after ED remand ends

In December, Ansari and his aide Bhim Singh were sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by the Gangster Court in Ghazipur in five cases related to murder and attempt to murder.

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 19:01 IST
Mukhtar Ansari send back to Banda jail after ED remand ends
Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was sent back to Banda jail by the Remand Magistrate Court on Wednesday, as his Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand ended. He was presented in court after his ED remand ended, but the court sent him back to the Banda jail.

Ansari was under ED custody in an alleged case of undisclosed properties. The next date of the hearing in the matter has been kept on January 10, via video conferencing. Earlier on December 15, Ansari and his aide Bhim Singh were sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by the Gangster Court in Ghazipur in five cases related to murder and attempt to murder.

The cases include the murder of constable Raghuvansh Singh and a murderous assault on an additional SP of Ghazipur among others. According to an official statement, Ansari received a sentence for the third time in the past three months.

Ansari has been lodged in a jail at Banda in Uttar Pradesh for the last few years, and ED is interrogating him by taking him on remand for 10 days. On September 21, the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court convicted Mukhtar Ansari and sentenced him for threatening jailer SK Awasthi and pointing a pistol at him. The case dates to 2003 when Lucknow district prison jailer SK Awasthi lodged an FIR saying that he was threatened to order a search of the people who came to meet Ansari in prison.

On September 23, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court sentenced him to five years in a case registered in 1999 under the Gangster Act. The court had also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Mukhtar in this 23-year-old case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global
4
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022