Mukhtar Ansari send back to Banda jail after ED remand ends

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was sent back to Banda jail by the Remand Magistrate Court on Wednesday, as his Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand ended. He was presented in court after his ED remand ended, but the court sent him back to the Banda jail.

Ansari was under ED custody in an alleged case of undisclosed properties. The next date of the hearing in the matter has been kept on January 10, via video conferencing. Earlier on December 15, Ansari and his aide Bhim Singh were sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by the Gangster Court in Ghazipur in five cases related to murder and attempt to murder.

The cases include the murder of constable Raghuvansh Singh and a murderous assault on an additional SP of Ghazipur among others. According to an official statement, Ansari received a sentence for the third time in the past three months.

Ansari has been lodged in a jail at Banda in Uttar Pradesh for the last few years, and ED is interrogating him by taking him on remand for 10 days. On September 21, the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court convicted Mukhtar Ansari and sentenced him for threatening jailer SK Awasthi and pointing a pistol at him. The case dates to 2003 when Lucknow district prison jailer SK Awasthi lodged an FIR saying that he was threatened to order a search of the people who came to meet Ansari in prison.

On September 23, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court sentenced him to five years in a case registered in 1999 under the Gangster Act. The court had also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Mukhtar in this 23-year-old case. (ANI)

