CAQM in NCR, adjoining areas to take stringent action against use of heavily polluting fuels

Taking a tough stand against pollution arising out of emissions from heavily polluting fuels like coal from various industrial, commercial and other miscellaneous applications, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & adjoining areas (CAQM) on Wednesday reminded all sectors including industries/industrial units to desist from using unapproved fuels including coal (except coal with low Sulphur in Thermal Power Plants) from January 1, 2023, or face straight away closure along with the imposition of heavy Environmental Compensation (EC).

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 22:38 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Taking a tough stand against pollution arising out of emissions from heavily polluting fuels like coal from various industrial, commercial and other miscellaneous applications, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas (CAQM) on Wednesday reminded all sectors including industries/industrial units to desist from using unapproved fuels including coal (except coal with low Sulphur in Thermal Power Plants) from January 1, 2023, or face straight away closure along with the imposition of heavy Environmental Compensation (EC). Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in a statement said that the statutory directions of the Commission require complete elimination of the use of coal and other unapproved fuels for various operations/ applications across all sectors (including industrial, commercial and miscellaneous applications), w.e.f. January 1, 2023, in the entire National Capital Region (NCR).

The Commission has already issued statutory directions regarding permissible fuels for industrial/ domestic/ miscellaneous applications in the NCR in terms of Direction Nos. 64 dated June 2, 2022, and 65 dated June 23, 2022. "Approved Fuels mentioned in the Standard List mandated by the Commission in the entire NCR are Petrol (BS VI with 10 ppm Sulphur) as per Notification of the Government of India as amended from time to time - Vehicular fuel, Diesel (BS VI with 10 ppm Sulphur) as per Notification of Government of India as amended from time to time - Vehicular fuel, Hydrogen/Methane- Vehicular and Industrial purposes, Natural Gas (CNG/PNG/LNG) - Vehicular, Industrial and Domestic Purposes, Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) /Propane/Butane - Vehicular, Industrial and Domestic Purposes, Electricity - Vehicular, Industrial, Commercial and Domestic Purposes," the ministry said in a release.

"Aviation turbine fuel Biofuels (Bio-alcohols, Bio-diesel, Bio-gas, CBG, Bio-CNG) - for Industrial/ Vehicular/ Domestic purposes as applicable, Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) for Power plants, Cement plants, Waste to Energy plants, Firewood/ Biomass briquettes for religious purposes, Wood/Bamboo Charcoal for Tandoors and Grills of Hotels/Restaurants/Banquet Halls (with emission channelization/ control system) and Open eateries/ Dhabas, Wood Charcoal for cloth ironing, Electricity/ CNG/ Firewood and Biomass Briquettes for Crematoria," the release added. As per Direction No. 65 of the Commission, fuels permissible for selective industrial applications in NCR, only beyond the jurisdiction of NCTD, include Biomass/ Agriculture Refuse and Pellets/ Briquettes - for Industrial Boilers, Power Plants, Biofuel Projects, Cement Industry, Waste to Energy Plants, etc., Biomass Pellets/ Briquettes - for Tandoors and Grills of Hotels/ Restaurants/ Banquet Halls (along with mandatory emission channelization/ control system) and for Open Eateries/Dhabas, Metallurgical Coke - For industrial purposes in standalone Cupola based Foundries, 'Low Sulphur Fuels' namely LSHS, Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil & Ultra-Low Sulphur Fuel Oil - for industrial purposes in metal smelting/melting/ refining/ heating furnaces and kilns.

"The Flying Squad of the CAQM are under instructions to conduct incognito visits to ensure compliance with Directions regarding the use of approved fuels in the entire NCR. Violations and non-compliance with the directions issued by the Commission including the use of unapproved fuels will straight away lead to closure apart from imposing Environmental Compensation (EC) and initiating prosecution action against the defaulters flouting the statutory directions" Environment Ministry added. (ANI)

