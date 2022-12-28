Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Jakarta diverted to Mumbai after crew reports technical issue

Left Menu

A Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Jakarta on Wednesday was diverted to Mumbai after the crew reported a technical issue, Qatar Airways said.

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 23:28 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 23:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
It added that another aircraft is being prepared for dispatch from Doha to collect the passengers on flight QR954, in the light of its diversion from the route.

"Qatar Airways is working diligently to ensure passengers can resume their travel to Indonesia as soon as possible and apologise for the inconvenience to their travel plans," read a statement issued by Qatar Airways. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

