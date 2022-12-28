Karnataka govt makes face mask mandatory in schools and colleges

The Karnataka government on Wednesday made masks mandatory in schools and colleges, in the wake of a surge in Covid cases in several countries. The teachers at the school have been instructing students to wear masks in school.

A student said that wearing masks is important since it is for the safety of the students. "Masks are very important for our safety and our family's safety as well. We in school interact with a lot of students and since the government has made it mandatory it is very important for us to follow it," said Arya a student while talking to ANI.

Meanwhile, the teachers said that the students are reluctant to wear masks, however, awareness is being spread regarding masks. "Children came out of the Corona after a long time and they are not ready for weak masks. But we will create awareness about it," said Vinod Patil, teacher.

Earlier in the day, after restaurants, pubs, and schools, wearing masks have been made mandatory for visitors and passengers at Karnataka's Kalaburagi Airport premises, a senior official said. "Wearing a mask has been made mandatory at the Kalaburagi Airport. No one without a mask will be allowed to enter the airport premises," Chilaka Mahesh, Director of Kalaburagi Airport said.

On Monday, in view of rising COVID-19 cases across several countries especially neighbouring China, the Karnataka government held a meeting on COVID preparedness. The meeting was chaired by Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar along with Revenue Minister and State Disaster Management Authority vice-chairman R Ashoka.

The earlier wearing of masks was made compulsory inside restaurants, pubs, theatre halls, schools, and colleges in Karnataka. Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Monday said, "COVID cases are increasing in China. Our advisory cell suggested monitoring international travellers. We had a meeting related to COVID preparedness along with Health Minister K Sudhakar. Two hospitals will be dedicated in Bengaluru for providing treatment to people having symptoms".

He said N95 masks have been made compulsory in movie theatres. Regarding schools and colleges, he said they will have to adhere to COVID protocols like wearing masks and using sanitisers, among other things. The Minister further said bars, restaurants, and pubs will have to operate with limited tables. Pubs will be allowed to open till 1 am during New Year celebrations.

"There is no need to panic. The measures are being taken as a precaution. No fine will be imposed. We will take further decisions after a meeting with the Chief Minister," the Minister added on Monday. Ashoka said district surveillance teams will be formed to ensure proper implementation of the guidelines.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said, "There is no need to panic. But we have to take precautions from now on. (ANI)

