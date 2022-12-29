CJI Chandrachud offers prayers with family in Andhra's Tiruchanoor temple

Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud along with his family offered prayers in Tiruchanoor temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati on Wednesday evening. He was welcomed by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman YV Subba Reddy and TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal on his arrival at the entrance of the temple.

Later, he was accorded with the traditional manner by temple priests. After the completion of the darshan, the CJI was presented with tirtha and prasadas. (ANI)

