Left Menu

Kerala: Youth held for killing minor by slitting throat in Thiruvananthapuram

A 20-year-old youth has been held for allegedly killing a minor girl by slitting her throat at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram, said police on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 29-12-2022 07:54 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 07:54 IST
Kerala: Youth held for killing minor by slitting throat in Thiruvananthapuram
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old youth has been held for allegedly killing a minor girl by slitting her throat at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram, said police on Wednesday. The victim, a 17-year-old was found with her throat slit outside her house a little after midnight. According to the police, the accused and the victim were friends.

The accused has been identified as Gopu. As per police, Gopu called the minor girl out of her house and slit her throat after a quarrel around 1.30 am. The reason behind the alleged murder is not known yet.

She was a first-year degree student at Sree Sankara College. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; Chinese hospitals 'extremely busy' as COVID spreads unchecked and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022