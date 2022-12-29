Kerala: Youth held for killing minor by slitting throat in Thiruvananthapuram

A 20-year-old youth has been held for allegedly killing a minor girl by slitting her throat at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram, said police on Wednesday. The victim, a 17-year-old was found with her throat slit outside her house a little after midnight. According to the police, the accused and the victim were friends.

The accused has been identified as Gopu. As per police, Gopu called the minor girl out of her house and slit her throat after a quarrel around 1.30 am. The reason behind the alleged murder is not known yet.

She was a first-year degree student at Sree Sankara College. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)