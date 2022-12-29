Left Menu

Several trains running late due to Fog

ANI | Updated: 29-12-2022 09:19 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 09:19 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Passengers faced a lot of trouble as several trains were delayed due to foggy weather conditions, Railway officials said on Thursday. According to railway officials, Hyderabad-New Delhi Express, Kalka- Howrah Netaji express, Gaya- New Delhi Mahabodhi Express and Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express were running late by 1:30 hours.

While Barauni to New Delhi Special, Ayodhya Cantt- Delhi Express, Rajgir- New Delhi Shramjeevi express, and Pratapgarh-new Delhi Padmavat Express were running late by 1:45 hours. The officials added that Raigarh- Nizamuddin express and Jabalpur Nizamuddin Express is late by 3:30 hours.

While Lucknow-New Delhi Express, Raxaul- Anand Vihar Sadbhavna Express, Howrah- New Delhi Poorva Express and Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar Express is late by 1:15 hours, 2:45 hours, 2:30 hours 2 hours respectively. Earlier on Christmas, several trains were also delayed due to low visibility, Northern Railways had said in a statement.

On Wednesday, as many as 100 flights were disrupted in Delhi alone as the city continues to reel under severe cold conditions with a thick layer of fog over it again. Entire north India is currently witnessing a cold wave and dense foggy conditions due to which visibility dipped massively, according to the India Meteorological Department. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

