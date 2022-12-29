MLA Nitin Deshmukh gets into verbal spat with police, Maharashtra CM Shinde says won't be arrested

Left Menu

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday assured the Legislative Council that he would direct the Police Department not to arrest Uddhav Thackeray-led party MLA Nitin Deshmukh.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday assured the Legislative Council that he would direct the Police Department not to arrest Uddhav Thackeray-led party MLA Nitin Deshmukh. Deshmukh and police officials got into a verbal spat on Wednesday as he attempted to enter Ravi Bhavan with several party workers, in Nagpur.

Anil Parab of the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray-led party had raised the issue of Deshmukh who was booked under section 353A. Deshmukh accompanied by his supporters had reached Ravi Bhawan on Wednesday to attend a meeting at the official residence of the Leader of the opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve.

The meeting was called by Uddhav Thackeray. Upon reaching Ravi Bhawan, Deshmukh was asked to take an entry pass for his supporters to get access. However, after initially agreeing to take the entry pass for his supporters he later refused, culminating into a heated argument.

The issue was also raised in the legislative assembly by Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav. Replying to him, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the House that Deshmukh was booked under 353 A as he used cuss words and tried to assault the police. (ANI)

