Fire breaks out in plywood factory in Gujarat's Kheda, doused off

A fire erupted in a plywood factory in the Kheda region of Gujarat, on Thursday. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and managed to douse the fire, said the fire officials involved. According to the Chief Fire Superintendent of the Nadiad fire brigade, Dixit Patel, the fire broke out in the factory of Swastik Plywood located at the Varsola Sihuj Road in Kheda's Mehmedabad.

Patel said that several teams of fire brigade arrived at the spot on time. He further added that six water browsers and one fire tender were pressed into service to control the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and no casualties have been reported so far.

Details into the matter are awaited. Earlier on December 15, a massive fire broke out at a godown in the Kheda district which was brought under control after five long hours.

The fire incident occurred at the Jalam Trading near a telephone exchange along the Ahmedabad- Vadodara highway (National Highway 8). The warehouse contained at least 20 tonnes of raw material. Animal fodder to be transported to other states was also kept in the godown when the blaze occurred. On November 16, a fire broke out at a printing and dyeing mill in Surat, no casualties were reported.

On November 9, a fire broke out at a cotton sack warehouse in Palana village, Dixit Patel said. (ANI)

