Left Menu

Kites featuring late singer Sidhu Moosewala on high demand in Ludhaiana

Ahead of Lohri festival, the kites with the picture of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala bagged the top spot for the buyers in Ludhiana.

ANI | Updated: 29-12-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 14:54 IST
Kites featuring late singer Sidhu Moosewala on high demand in Ludhaiana
The kites in the shop of Ludhiana. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Lohri festival, the kites with the picture of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala bagged the top spot for the buyers in Ludhiana. The kites with pictures of PM Narendra Modi, singer Mankirt Aulakh, Babbu Maan are also in the race. But the late punjabi singer seems to exert a strong influence over the young generation of Punjab. A shopkeeper of Ludhiana Sunil Kumar Gumber says, "Sidhu Moosewala was an icon. As soon as the kites come to the shop, they are getting sold in the blink of an eye. People coming from villages especially are demanding for kites. Advance orders are being placed as well." Another shopkeeper Gaurav Chandla told, "This time Sidhu Moosewala is on high demand. Any child who comes to the shop asks for Moosewala's kite. People are coming from different districts of Punjab to buy kites. Moosewala-kites are sure hit this year in the market." Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on May 29 this year.

The incident occurred two days after Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 persons including that of Moosewala.Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer in a Facebook post in May. Goldy Brar aka Satinder Singh is involved in multiple criminal cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; Chinese hospitals 'extremely busy' as COVID spreads unchecked and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022