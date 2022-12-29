Left Menu

KFin Technologies shares make tepid market debut; settle flat

Shares of KFin Technologies made a muted market debut on Thursday and ended on a flat note.The stock made its debut at Rs 369, higher by just 0.81 per cent, against the issue price of Rs 366 on the BSE.

Shares of KFin Technologies made a muted market debut on Thursday and ended on a flat note.

The stock made its debut at Rs 369, higher by just 0.81 per cent, against the issue price of Rs 366 on the BSE. During the day, it hit a high of Rs 372.40 and a low of Rs 351.10. Shares of the company settled at Rs 364 per piece, lower by 0.54 per cent.

On the NSE, it was listed flat at Rs 367, marginally higher by 0.27 per cent. The stock ended at Rs 364.40 each share, a dip of 0.43 per cent.

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 6,099.51 crore on the BSE.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 223.60 points or 0.37 per cent to settle at 61,133.88.

The initial share-sale of KFin Technologies was subscribed 2.59 times last week.

The Rs 1,500 crore-initial public offer had a price range of Rs 347-366 a share.

KFin is an investor and issuer solutions provider, serving asset managers such as mutual funds, Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), wealth managers, pension funds and corporate issuers, as well as international clients in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong.

It is the country's largest investor solutions provider to Indian mutual funds based on the number of Asset Management Company (AMC) clients serviced as of September 2022.

