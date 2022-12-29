Ajit Kumar Saxena takes charge as MOIL CMD

State-owned MOIL on Thursday said Ajit Kumar Saxena has assumed charge as its Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD).

MOIL Director (Human Resources) of the company Usha Singh was given the additional charge as CMD earlier after the retirement of MP Chaudhari on October 31, 2022.

According to a regulatory filing, ''Singh has ceased to be CMD (additional charge) MOIL''.

''Saxena has been appointed for a period from the date of his assumption of charge till the date of his superannuation i.e. December 31, 2025, or until further orders, whichever is earlier,'' it said.

He took over the charge as CMD of the company on Thursday.

Before this assignment, Saxena held the position of Director (Operations) at RINL-Vishakhapatnam Steel Plant.

He started his career as a management trainee (Technical) at Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) in 1986, and thereafter, held various positions during his long tenure in SAIL, such as Chief General Manager Mills, IISCO, Burnpur and General Manager Bhilai Steel Plant, among others.

MOIL, under the steel ministry, is the largest producer of manganese ore in the country and operates 11 mines in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

