CM inaugurates unit-II of TNPL

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated Unit-II of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (TNPL) hardwood pulp mill at a capital outlay of Rs 1,385 crore at Mondipatti village in the district on Thursday.

Also, he inaugurated the first SIPCOT industrial park for the district at Manapparai, including its administrative office, at a cost of Rs 47.44 crore. Land allotment orders were handed over to 4 companies at the industrial park on the occasion.

Through the expansion, TNPL forays into paperboard segment. Spread over 874 acres, the Unit-II was designed to produce 2,00,000 MT high-grade paperboard per annum. With a record of completing the whole project in 18 months, the unit currently produces over 2,00,000 MT per annum.

The expansion was carried out even during the pandemic and completed in a short time. Best quality pulp was produced in a short time since the trial run started. Through this plant, TNPL provides direct and indirect employment to around 500 people.

The two lakh-tonne per annum double-sided laminated paperboard plant was commissioned in 2016 at Mondipatti. The expansion of the second unit would increase the production capacity.

The expansion has been taken up in two phases with a capital outlay of Rs 2,520 crore. Accordingly, the first phase expansion was completed at a cost of Rs 1,385 crore. The second phase expansion would commence after funds flow, an official release here said.

The project, aiming at self-reliance, would reduce dependency on import/ purchase of hardwood pulp required for paperboard. The SIPCOT Industrial Park is expected to attract investment to the tune of Rs 3,750 crore and create employment for around 20,000 people.

Ministers K N Nehru, Thangam Thenarasu and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, additional chief secretary-industries, investment promotion and commerce S Krishnan, and additional chief secretary and CMD of TNPL, M Sai Kumar were among those who participated.

Earlier, speaking at a function organised to distribute welfare assistance, the Chief Minister said the State has become a haven for investors.

Recalling several pro-people initiatives, Stalin said the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme, launched on August 5 last year in Krishnagiri district, has ensured doorstep medicare service to one crore beneficiaries so far. He would visit Sannasipatti village in Tiruchirappalli district and hand over the medical kit to one more beneficiary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)