Left Menu

AP CM meets Shah, demands establishment of NFSU campus in Tirupati

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 18:53 IST
AP CM meets Shah, demands establishment of NFSU campus in Tirupati
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested him to consider setting up a National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) campus in Tirupati.

The chief minister also reiterated the issues raised before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday.

During the 30-minute meeting with Shah, Reddy explained that Tirupati has grown into an educational hub and the setting up of NFSU would serve the growing demand for criminal investigation infrastructure, according to an official statement.

He said the establishment of a NFSU campus will cater to the growing requirement of forensic experts in south India and assured that his government would allot the required land.

He also sought the Union minister's intervention in releasing the pending arrears of Rs 32,625.25 crore from the central government, besides resolving other pending post-bifurcation issues between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The pending arrears include reimbursement of Rs 2,937.92 crore spent by the state government on the Polavaram irrigation project, resource funding of Rs 18,330.45 crore for the fiscal 2014-15 besides pension arrears, he said.

Among other issues, the chief minister sought early approval of a revised cost estimated at Rs 55,548 crore for the Polavaram project and doing away with the policy of treating the project cost component wise as it escalates the cost besides delaying the project, amending the flawed provisions of the National Food Security Act.

Reddy demanded 14 more medical colleges to the state, allotment of mines to meet the iron ore requirement of the steel plant being built in Kadapa and extending all cooperation to the proposed 76.9 km long Metro Rail Project in Visakhapatnam.

He also urged the minister to intervene and restrain the Telangana government from acting unilaterally and violating operational procedures in drawing Krishna river water and generating electricity, and grant environmental clearances for the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022