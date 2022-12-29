AP CM meets Shah, demands establishment of NFSU campus in Tirupati

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested him to consider setting up a National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) campus in Tirupati.

The chief minister also reiterated the issues raised before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday.

During the 30-minute meeting with Shah, Reddy explained that Tirupati has grown into an educational hub and the setting up of NFSU would serve the growing demand for criminal investigation infrastructure, according to an official statement.

He said the establishment of a NFSU campus will cater to the growing requirement of forensic experts in south India and assured that his government would allot the required land.

He also sought the Union minister's intervention in releasing the pending arrears of Rs 32,625.25 crore from the central government, besides resolving other pending post-bifurcation issues between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The pending arrears include reimbursement of Rs 2,937.92 crore spent by the state government on the Polavaram irrigation project, resource funding of Rs 18,330.45 crore for the fiscal 2014-15 besides pension arrears, he said.

Among other issues, the chief minister sought early approval of a revised cost estimated at Rs 55,548 crore for the Polavaram project and doing away with the policy of treating the project cost component wise as it escalates the cost besides delaying the project, amending the flawed provisions of the National Food Security Act.

Reddy demanded 14 more medical colleges to the state, allotment of mines to meet the iron ore requirement of the steel plant being built in Kadapa and extending all cooperation to the proposed 76.9 km long Metro Rail Project in Visakhapatnam.

He also urged the minister to intervene and restrain the Telangana government from acting unilaterally and violating operational procedures in drawing Krishna river water and generating electricity, and grant environmental clearances for the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme.

