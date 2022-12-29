SASSA on track to disburse January 2023 social grants payments

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) is on track with arrangements to disburse the January 2023 social grants payments from 03 January 2023.

In a statement on Thursday, SASSA urged all clients to make use of the multiple ways available to access their funds. They include the use of retailers and ATMs.

"Social grant clients with the SASSA gold card can continue using the same card as it remains valid to use at any place that accepts bank card transactions. The card can also be used at outlets nationwide that provide the cashback functionality, which includes Shoprite, Checkers, U-save, Pick 'n Pay and Boxer.

"Older person grants will be paid first (Tuesday, 03 January) followed by disability grants (Wednesday, 04 January) and child support grants (Thursday, 05 January). As a matter of clarity, if the second day of the month falls on a weekend or public holiday, the payment will take place on the following work day," SASSA said.

SASSA warned beneficiaries to remain vigilant of misleading information, criminals and scammers as the festive season draws to a close.

During grant payment days, there is a lot of transactions clients make to meet their various needs.

SASSA thus cautions clients to exercise care in accessing their social grants. This includes:

Avoiding carrying large amounts of cash, but instead use cards for purchases.

Check to ensure that they get their own card back after every purchase.

Giving preference to the frail, the elderly persons and people living with disability in queues.

"SASSA urges applicants for the COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant of R350 to check and update, on the online platform, their banking details when required. SASSA will keenly monitor the January payments to stick to paying the right social grant, to the right person, at the right time and place – Njalo!" SASSA said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)