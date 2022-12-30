Left Menu

National-level wrestler wanted in rape, kidnapping and POCSO act case arrested: Delhi Police

Delhi Police arrested a 38-year-old national-level wrestler, who was wanted in a rape, kidnapping and POCSO Act case, officials said on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 30-12-2022 00:52 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 00:52 IST
National-level wrestler wanted in rape, kidnapping and POCSO act case arrested: Delhi Police
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police arrested a 38-year-old national-level wrestler, who was wanted in a rape, kidnapping and POCSO Act case, officials said on Thursday. Naresh Sehrawat alias Sonu (38), a resident of Jai Vihar, Delhi was absconding in a rape, kidnapping and POCSO Act case registered at Police Station Chhawla, Delhi.

"The case dates back to August 2019 when a kidnapping case was registered, wherein, accused Naresh Sehrawat and his brother-in-law Manjeet had kidnapped a 16-year-old girl," police said, adding that sexual assault sections were also invoked in the case. "One of the accused namely Manjeet was arrested in the year 2019. But Naresh Sehrawat was absconding," police added.

"Acting on a tip-off, regarding the wanted criminal Naresh Sehrawat, a team was constituted to trace and nab the accused. Following the scanning of CCTV footage and launching a search operation the accused was successfully traced in the area of Najafgarh, Delhi," police said, adding that Naresh was resisting arrest but was overpowered. "Accused Naresh Sehrawat has played in many wrestling championships at National Level and was an 'Akhara mate' of murder-accused Olympian Sushil Kumar at Chhatrasal Stadium, Delhi and he was in his frequent touch," police said.

According to police officials, in 2005/2006, Sehrawat joined hands with notorious gangster and contract killer Amit. "In 2006, he, along with his accomplices Amit, Surender alias Nitu Daboda, Sandeep, Gurbachan and others took a contract for the killing of one Jai Prakash and brutally killed him in broad daylight," police said.

"He tried to kill one Jagge by firing at him in a crowded panchayat in Jhajjar, Haryana," they added. "Keeping in view his criminal activities and close association with gangsters Amit, Surender, Sandeep, Gurbachan and others, he was booked in a Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act case registered in 2009 at Narela police station, police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's leaky Soyuz ship

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's lea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022