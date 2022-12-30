Left Menu

Andhra: Special restrictions placed ahead of New Year in Visakhapatnam

ANI | Updated: 30-12-2022 06:16 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 06:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the new year celebrations, the administration has put up special restrictions in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, according to an official on Thursday. According to City Police Commissioner, CH Srikanth, no vehicles will be allowed from Park Hotel to Coastal Battery through RK Beach Road between 5 pm to 6 pm the next day and the Telugu Tatalli flyover will be closed from 6 pm to 5 am on December 31.

The cultural programmes organized in star hotels and public places will be allowed only till 1 o'clock at night, the official said. "Two-wheelers without silencers, triple riding, drunk and driving are under special surveillance. If intoxicating substances like drugs are found in places where cultural events are held, we will also register a case against the organizers," Srikanth said.

The official informed that the police will conduct drunk and drive tests at more places with more personnel with drone cameras. Police across various states have stepped up security along with running awareness campaigns towards COVID and against drinking and driving.

Other such state police include Lucknow Police, Maharashtra Police, and Delhi Police, among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

