Thank everyone for their prayers in these tough times: PM Modi's family

The family of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed its gratitude to everyone for their prayers for Heeraben Modi, who passed away at 100 on Friday, family sources of PM said. "We thank everyone for their prayers in these tough times. It is our humble request to everyone to keep the departed soul in their thoughts and continue with their pre-decided schedule and commitments. That would be a befitting tribute to Hiraba," PM Narendra Modi's family sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, who was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad, passed away at 100. Informing about her demise, the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet early Friday morning, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

PM Modi recalled his visit to his mother on her 100th birthday this year."When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity," PM Modi tweeted. (ANI)

