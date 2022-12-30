Foseco India Opens the First Store in Coimbatore for Foundry Solutions

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) Foseco India is the leader in the supply of foundry consumables and solutions, partnering to help foundries improve casting quality and foundry efficiency. As a part of its continuous efforts to serve ferrous and non-ferrous foundries, Foseco launched a brick-and-mortar store - a first for the industry. The store opened on 27th December 2022 at Coimbatore. “The Foseco store aims to reach out to small and micro foundries in the regional foundry cluster, and deliver world-class consumables, technical advice and application support that Foseco is known for. The store will enable Foseco to be one step closer to its customers and share products and solutions that make the customers' processes more efficient, safe, and sustainable than ever before. As such, we are excited to bring the Foseco Store - The first-of-its-kind in the industry for our customers,” said Prasad Chavare, Managing Director and CEO, Foseco India Limited. About Foseco Foseco, a part of the Vesuvius Group, is acknowledged as the only company in India that possesses the capability of offering the widest range for solutions for producing castings of the highest standards. Foseco caters to foundries making castings for various industries and different metals, helping customers manufacture thinner, lighter, higher-performance castings while reducing the environmental footprint. Foseco believes in being a solution partner for its customers. Foseco's track record for product and process innovations include, among others, exothermic and insulating feeding systems, filtration of liquid alloys, direct pour technology, solidification simulation software, non-ferrous metal treatment and degassing systems, advanced coatings, environment-friendly binders, insulating ladle lining systems and energy-saving crucibles. As foundry customers evolve towards more sophisticated and complex castings with increased requirements for cleaner and lighter metal, there is a greater need for Foseco’s products and expert services. Foseco lives its new tagline: 'Think beyond. Shape the future'. It is an innovative and sustainable partner within the foundry, continuously working on product and process innovation with safety and sustainability at the heart of all effort. In recent years, through dedicated R&D, Foseco has introduced various new products such as Insta Coatings - which saves cost and improves process consistently, reducing inventory and eliminating hazardous waste of plastic buckets; Diamante Degassing Consumables - isopressed refractory parts with longer life and reduced waste; Flussum range of Fluxes - a solution that saves at least 20% loss of material in the dross.

