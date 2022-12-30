Left Menu

Non-NCR cities pips Noida, Ghaziabad to attract over 60% new housing projects in last 5 years: UP RERA data

Whereas the share of NCR in ongoing projects is 53 per cent, in new projects it is 37 per cent only, the UP RERA said.UP RERA chairman Rajive Kumar said a lot of new registrations are coming up in non-NCR areas and almost 20 per cent of them are in Lucknow, while there is a fair proportion in Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Bareilly, Moradabad, Agra, Mathura and Vrindavan.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 30-12-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 13:20 IST
Non-NCR cities pips Noida, Ghaziabad to attract over 60% new housing projects in last 5 years: UP RERA data
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Non-NCR cities of Uttar Pradesh pipped Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad to attract over 60 per cent of the new realty projects in the last five years, according to registration data of UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA). In 2022 alone, the UP RERA registered around 225 projects of which more than 150 were in non-NCR cities of the state like Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Agra, Mathura and Moradabad, the data showed.

The UP RERA was established in 2017 to regulate the fast-growing real estate sector, bring transparency, protect the interest of homebuyers and ensure speedy resolutions of disputes of consumers and builders.

''So far, 3,340 plus real estate projects have been registered with RERA. In 2022, approximately 225 applications of new project registration have been received of which 125 in the first half and 100 in the second half of the year.

''Almost 72 projects were in the National Capital Region (NCR) and 153 projects were in the non-NCR districts. The ratio of project registration in NCR and non-NCR is 32:68,'' the UP RERA said in a statement.

Out of this, 36 projects have been registered in September, just before festival season, which is the highest number of project registration in a month to date and a record in itself, it added.

The regulator noted that there are 2,057 ongoing projects and 1,290 new projects registered in RERA.

Out of 2,057 ongoing projects, 1,070 projects (52 per cent) were in eight districts of NCR -- mainly in Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida and Greater Noida), Ghaziabad, Meerut and Hapur. Out of 987 (48 per cent) ongoing projects in 67 non-NCR districts, 399 projects (19.4 per cent) are in Lucknow, it added. New projects denote the projects that were registered after May 1, 2017. Out of 1,290 new projects, 480 projects (37 per cent) are in NCR and 810 projects (63 per cent) are in non-NCR areas. ''Whereas the share of NCR in ongoing projects is 53 per cent, in new projects it is 37 per cent only,'' the UP RERA said.

UP RERA chairman Rajive Kumar said a lot of new registrations are coming up in non-NCR areas and almost 20 per cent of them are in Lucknow, while there is a fair proportion in Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Bareilly, Moradabad, Agra, Mathura and Vrindavan. ''When we started, the split of projects between NCR and non-NCR areas was about 50-50. Now, under the new project category, I think it is 70-30. More projects have come up in the non-NCR region,'' Kumar said. Out of 2,057 registered ongoing projects, 1,354 projects (66 per cent) projects have been completed, according to UP RERA figures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022