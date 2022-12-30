Left Menu

Kerala PFI case: NIA arrests practicing HC advocate, 'hit squad trainer' as 14th accused

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a practicing Kerala High Court advocate and Popular Front of India (PFI) Martial Arts and Hit Squad Trainer as 14th accused in a case linked to the banned outfit, the agency said on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 30-12-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 14:19 IST
Kerala PFI case: NIA arrests practicing HC advocate, 'hit squad trainer' as 14th accused
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a practicing Kerala High Court advocate and Popular Front of India (PFI) Martial Arts and Hit Squad Trainer as 14th accused in a case linked to the banned outfit, the agency said on Friday. The accused identified as Mohammed Mubarak AI, a resident of Ernakulam district in Kerala, was arrested on Thursday subsequent to the searches conducted at 56 locations in Kerala.

The case was registered suo-moto by the agency on September 19 this year. In a statement, the NIA said the arrested accused, Mohammed Mubarak AI is a PFI Martial Arts and Hit Squad Trainer, and that he is a practicing advocate in the Kerala High Court.

The agency said it recovered an assortment of arms, concealed in a badminton racket bag from the house of Mohammed Mubarak AI during the searches conducted on Thursday. Besides, an axe, swords and sickles were also seized in the raid from the House of the accused, said the NIA.

"Investigations have confirmed that the PFI was raising, training and maintaining Hit Squads in different States and districts to target leaders and members of other communities," said the NIA. On Thursday, the NIA conducted searches at 56 locations in Kerala that included residences of the group's seven State Executive Committee members, seven Zonal Heads and 15 Physical Training Instructors-Trainers.

The anti-terror agency also searched the houses of seven cadres trained in the use of knives, daggers, swords and other types of weapons to carry out murderous violent acts and 20 other suspects in the districts of Trivandrum (3), Kollam (3), Pathanamthitta (3), Kottayam (2), Alappuzha (3), Ernakulam (13), Thrissur (2), Palakkad (1), Malappuram (7), Kozhikode (4), Kannur (9) and Wayanad (6). The agency said the raids were part of its ongoing case which is related to unlawful and violent activities being carried out by the PFI, its office bearers, cadres, members and affiliates.

The NIA said that the PFI has been found "justifying the use of criminal force and encouraging vulnerable youth to join terrorist organisations". Earlier on September 22 this year, NIA had conducted searches at 24 locations in Kerala, including offices of PFI and residences of 13 accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022