Tunisha Sharma death case: We will address media soon, says accused Sheezan's sister

After the deceased TV actor Tunisha Sharma's mother, Vanita Sharma publicly accused Sheezan Khan of her daughter's death, the latter's sister Falaq Naaz said that they will come to answer the allegations soon.

ANI | Updated: 30-12-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 15:16 IST
Deceased actor Tunisha Sharma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After the deceased TV actor Tunisha Sharma's mother, Vanita Sharma publicly accused Sheezan Khan of her daughter's death, the latter's sister Falaq Naaz said that they will answer the allegations soon. "I will answer the allegations made by Tunisha's mother in the press conference soon. Right now, our priority is our brother who is under the police's custody," Falaq Naaz said adding that their family would come before the media to answer the allegations being made against them.

Falaq Naaz is the sister of Sheezan Khan, who has been accused in the death of Tunisha Sharma by her family as she was found hanging on the sets of her TV show on December 24, reportedly 15 days after her breakup with her co-star and accused Sheezan. The deceased actor's mother, Vanita Sharma, had claimed that Sheezan was cheating on Tunisha.

Vanita Sharma also said that her daughter was very much involved with Sheezan's family including his mother and sister. She further alleged Sheezan of forcing Tunisha to adopt Islamic teachings as the latter had started calling his mother 'amma'. Vanita further alleged that "Sheezan had also slapped Tunisha once after which she came to me saying that she (Tunisha) has been used."

"Tunisha once checked his (Sheezan Khan) phone and found that he was cheating on her. On confronting Sheezan, he slapped her in his room at the set and said that she could do whatever she wanted," Vanita told the media today. "He even told her that he has no relation with her now (tumhe jo karna hai kar lo, mera tumse koi rishta nahi hai)," Vanita Sharma said mentioning that "immature Tunisha" also used to send him expensive gifts.

Vanita said that when she herself confronted Sheezan to enquire why he cheated on her daughter, the 28-year-old replied in the same tone and said that "they can do whatever they want". Vanita said and Sheezan asked Tunisha to adopt their (Islamic) teachings. She had also started calling his mother 'amma', she recalled.

Reiterating Tunisha's involvement in his family, Vanita further said that Sheezan's sister took Tunisha for a "tattoo" session and his mother also encouraged her to get a dog despite her (Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma) disliking both. Addressing the media persons, she said that Tunisha had told her about Sheezan's consumption of drugs on the set of the show.

"Tunisha was a very sensitive girl. She had told me 'Amma disturbs me a lot by talking about his ex-girlfriend', whose chats Tunisha read on Sheezan's phone," Vanita said alleging that there was also some delay in taking her to the hospital after she was found hanging on the sets of the show. (ANI)

