Chhattisgarh CM Baghel met PM Modi, expressed condolences on death of his mother

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in the national capital and expressed deep condolences on the demise of his mother Heeraben Modi, who passed away at the age of 100 yesterday.

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 15:07 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel met Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Phoot/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in the national capital and expressed deep condolences on the demise of his mother Heeraben Modi, who passed away at the age of 100 yesterday. "Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel met Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also drew the attention of the Prime Minister on the development work of Chhattisgarh and the state's several pending issues. Pertinent to mention that the cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took a major decision regarding the old pension scheme.

The state government has decided to give benefits of the old pension scheme to the state government employees even if the central government does not refund more than 17000 crores of the pension contribution of the state employees to the state government. Heeraben Modi, 100, passed away at around 3:30 am on Friday at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, according to a bulletin from the hospital. She was hospitalised on Wednesday after her health deteriorated.

PM Modi performed the last rites of his mother in Gandhinagar on Friday. He rushed to the Gujarat capital early morning minutes after tweeting his personal loss at daybreak. Modi was seen touching his mother's feet and paying floral tribute as he sat on his knees before Heera Ba, lying in state on the floor of her residence in Raysan.

The PM joined the funeral procession and shoulder her bier, walking barefoot with it as he carried the mortal remains to the crematorium for the last rites. PM Modi consigned the mortal remains of his mother Heeraben Modi to fire.

Informing about his mother's death, PM Modi tweeted, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values." Recalling his meeting with his mother in June, he stated, "When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity." (ANI)

