Left Menu

Goa Governor extends New Year greetings

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai has extended his heartiest greetings and warm wishes to the people of the state.

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 15:37 IST
Goa Governor extends New Year greetings
Goa Goevrnor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai has extended his heartiest greetings and warm wishes to the people of the coastal state, on the occasion of New Year 2023, said a press release on Saturday. In his message, the Governor said that New Year is a joyous event when we refresh our thoughts and prepare for new achievements, added the press release.

The advent of the New Year brings new hopes, aspirations and expectations and rejuvenates our lives. He said the year gone by will be noted for the Inauguration of the first phase of Mopa International Airport named "Manohar International Airport", Organization of the 9th World Ayurveda Congress and Arogya Expo 2022 with an objective of providing a global platform for all the stakeholders.

He also highlighted the 5th position for Goa under UT and City State Category as per India Innovation Index 2021 published by NITI Aayog, Appreciation by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi of Swayampurna Goa 2.0 "Mission with Vision", the statement said. It is also indeed a pleasure that Goa continues to have the highest estimated per capita income in the country, portraying a robust and healthy economy, he said.

The Governor further said during the year 2022, the "Goa Gram Sampurna Yatra" which began on September 17, 2021, was completed. "Goushala", an initiative by Raj Bhavan was also started to shelter and maintain indigenous cows "Shwetakapila" breed of Goa. The "Vamanvruksha Udhyan" known as "Bonsai" in modern terminology was also inaugurated by Raj Bhavan. New Year's Eve brings happiness to people and spreads joy everywhere, I wish each one a very happy, healthy and prosperous new year. May the dawn of the New Year rekindle our spirit of unity and compassion and promote peace and harmony, the Governor concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery case, seizes Rs 40L in cash

CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in approving Biogen Alzheimer's drug; China COVID deaths accelerate to 9,000 a day - UK research firm Airfinity and more

Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in a...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space launch vehicle successful - ministry; NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's leaky Soyuz ship

Science News Roundup: South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space la...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation satellite today: Watch live

(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022