Explosions ring out in Kyiv after missile warnings
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 31-12-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 17:44 IST
Ten explosions could be heard in the centre of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, amid a nationwide air raid siren.
The governor of the surrounding Kyiv region warned shortly beforehand of a possible incoming missile attack, and that air defences in the region were engaging targets.
Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitschko confirmed that explosions could be heard in the city in a post on the Telegram app.
