Karnataka: VHP, Bajrang Dal launch 'Love Jihad helpline' for girls in Mangaluru

he Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal in Karnataka's Mangaluru have launched a 'Love Jihad helpline' for the girls who fell in interfaith love.

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 17:50 IST
VHP publicity head Pradeep Saripalla.. Image Credit: ANI
A "love jihad helpline" has been launched in Karnataka's Managaluru to assist the girls who have allegedly been a victim of forceful religious conversions or interfaith marriages. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has launched this helpline in association with several other Hindu organisations to provide legal and medical assistance to these girls and their family members.

According to the Prachara Pramukh (publicity head) of VHP, Pradeep Saripalla, the helpline would connect these girls to a 20-member team comprising of doctors, counsellors, and other volunteers. "Many Hindu girls have been converted to Islam, killed and used to smuggle drugs in the name of love, we have seen all this in coastal Karnataka since many years. That's why, to prevent all such incidents, we have started this 'Love Jihad Helpline' which can be accessed by anyone who has been trapped in the Love Jihad," Pradeep Saripalla said.

He further said that even the parents of these girls can reach the helpline. "We will keep all the information confidential. The helpline team contains 20 members, which would work for providing medical help, legal advice, counselling and rehabilitation. Anybody can call here for help without any fear," he added.

The VHP shared one calling and one WhatsApp number through which these girls can get in touch with the counsellors and seek necessary help. The survivors can call at 9148658108 and WhatsApp them at 9591658108. The organisation also shared the email ID as antilovejihadmir@gmail.com for easy access to the aide. (ANI)

