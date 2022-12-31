Left Menu

Several labourers feared trapped after under-construction building's roofing falls in Punjab's Mohali

Several labourers are feared trapped under the debris after the under-construction building's lintel fell in Punjab's Mohali on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 18:43 IST
Several labourers feared trapped after under-construction building's roofing falls in Punjab's Mohali
Visual from the spot (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Several labourers are feared trapped under the debris after the under-construction building's roofing fell in Punjab's Mohali on Saturday. The incident took place in Sector 126 of Mohali's Kharar.

The police reached the spot soon after the incident. The administration has initiated the rescue operation. The work of getting the roofing on the building was going on while the incident took place.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

