REC Limited provides assistive devices to specially-abled people in Chhattisgarh's Raipur

The Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) Limited in association with the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) distributed aids and assistive devices among specially-abled people in the state capital, Raipur on Friday. According to a press release issued by REC Limited -- a subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation Limited which is under the ownership of the Union Ministry of Power, on Saturday, they (REC Limited) are lending support to ALIMCO for the distribution of assistive devices to specially-abled persons as part of their CSR (Corporate Social responsibility) initiative across the country.

As a part of their initiative, they organised two camps for distributing aids and appliances to specially-abled persons in two different areas in Raipur on Friday. The first camp was organised in Mana Camp locality in the city whereas the second camp was organised in Adarsh Nagar locality. On the occasion, they have distributed aid and appliances to the beneficiaries, including children and women in these camps.

The appliances which were distributed included Braille kits, smart cane, smartphones, motorised tricycles, crutches, wheelchairs etc. Managing Director of REC Limited Vivek Kumar Dewangan, REC Director (Finance) Ajoy Choudhury, Raipur Collector Dr Sarveshwar Narendra Bhure and other officials of REC Limited, ALIMCO and the district administration were present on occasion.

The company aimed to organise 25 camps at various locations across the country in a span of two years that started in September 2021. So far, they have conducted 19 camps, including the above two held in Raipur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)