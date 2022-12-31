Bihar: 7 out of 14 missing as boat capsizes in River Ganga near Patna's Maner

At least seven people are missing when a boat capsized in River Ganga near Patna's Maner on Friday, officials said. Danapur sub-divisional officer Pradip Singh said that soon after the accident, the joint team of Danapur Sub-Divisional Officer, Circle Officer, Police of Maner Police Station, personnel of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF immediately reached the spot and launched a search operation to find the missing people between river Ganga.

Pradeep Singh said the accident occurred when the boat carrying 14 people overturned midway. Out of 14 people, seven swam out whereas the search for the missing seven is going on. He added that the search for the missing people was going on immediately after the incident, for this the teams of NDRF and SDRF have started searching for the missing people in the river Ganges since Saturday morning amidst the fog.

"The search operation for the missing people is going on, Singh said. (ANI)

